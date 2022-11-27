Queen Camilla unearthed as ‘racist royal’ behind Archie’s skin color fiasco?

File Footage

Queen Consort Camilla is has just been branded the ‘racist royal’ accused of making comments about Archie’s skin color.



The whole incident happened while the Queen Consort was handing out Paddington Bears to children and sparked outrage over ‘racist behavior’.

Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine explained the entire situation in in her new piece for the Mail on Sunday.

Ms Vine started by referencing the incident and explained how, just last week, “the Queen Consort was berated online when she visited a Barnardo’s nursery in East London to ‘re-home’ hundreds of Paddington Bears left at Buckingham Palace in tribute to the late Queen.”



“A more innocuous event you could not have imagined. Camilla handed out stuffed toys and hugged assorted toddlers, including one adorably shy two-year-old who approached her to see what all the fuss was about.”

“Within hours, though, the hashtag ‘racistroyalfamily’ was trending on Twitter after a short clip of her touching a child’s sleeve was circulated as evidence she so hates black people she won’t even touch one. In fact she was just lifting the little girl’s sleeve to admire a bracelet.”

The irony, of course, is that it was precisely this sort of twisted online bullying of Meghan that drove Harry mad. That he should have, by his own actions, visited a similar fate not only on his stepmother but also on his father, brother and other relatives makes him either selfish or stupid – or perhaps both.”