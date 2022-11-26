Dilip Kumar Film Festival to bring back Aan, Devdas and Shakti in theatres

Dilip Kumar Film Festival happening on December 10 and 11

On Dilip Kumar’s 100th birthday, Film Heritage Foundation is determined to bring classic films like Aan, Devdas and Shakti back in theatres. These films are one of his most memorable movies and audience will be able to relive their favorite moments once again.

Dilip Kumar Film Festival, titled as ‘Dilip Kumar, Hero of Heroes’ will be held on December 10 and 11. Organizers said the festival will be an incredible opportunity to bring back ‘one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema’ on the big screen once again. The films will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities.

"He truly is the 'Hero of Heroes' as even today he is an actor that the biggest stars look up to. Film Heritage Foundation could think of no better way to celebrate this milestone than a festival of his films back in theatres. Even though some of these films were released nearly seventy years ago, the power of Dilip Kumar’s performances, his craft as a method actor and his charisma make him ageless." The organizer said.

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in July 2021.