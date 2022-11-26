Queen Elizabeth had ‘no clue’ Prince Philip died?

Queen Elizabeth reportedly ended up missing the death of her husband Prince Philip because she was napping.



This shocking revelation has been brought forward by royal expert, Gyles Brandreth.

Mr Brandreth came in a new piece for the Mail Online and claimed Prince Philip died in his dressing room inside Windsor Castle and was even escorted to the bathroom one final time by a nurse before passing.



Reportedly, “When he came back, he said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed.”

“The nurse called the Duke's valet and the Queen's page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called.”

He also went on to write, “The Queen wasn't yet up. And she wasn't called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead.”

“He was being laid out when the Prince of Wales arrived. Charles waited and had a cup of tea, but went away without seeing his father.”

“Prince Edward did see him and then, gradually, the rest of the family began to arrive.” However, “As they tried to comfort the Queen, the Queen was comforting them.”