Harry Potter star Rupert Grint raises eyebrows with his latest look in ginger beard

Rupert Grint, the British actor who rose to global fame for his iconic role in the series of fantasy films - Harry Potter looked unrecognizable in his latest viral pictures on social media.
Rupert best known for playing Ron Weasley in the iconic films was spotted heading to watch the Christmas lights in London yesterday.
The actor took to the stage at the festive event to announce the lights being turned on, before joining the crowd to pose for selfies.
Rupert, 34, was first seen on screen as Ron in 2001, alongside Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.
Rupert played Ron in all the films until the last one hit the cinemas in 2011 after being cast at the age of eleven for the role.
The fresh-faced child actor looked completely different with a full ginger beard.
It comes after Rupert revealed that he almost QUIT the iconic franchise after struggling with becoming famous as a child.
He joined Daniel and Emma in speaking out about the behind-the-scenes of the film to celebrate its 20th-anniversary last year.
