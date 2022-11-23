'A Little Life' based on Hanya Yanagihara bestseller: James Norton to star in the west end adaptation





A Little Life movie adaptation from Hanya Yanagihara bestseller has taken James Norton on board.

Shortlisted for the booker prize in 2015, A Little Life is an emotionally triggering tale of four college friends and a painful past.

According to Deadline on November 23, the movie adaptation of the bestseller has tied up its entire cast.

The cast includes James Norton (Grantchester), Luke Thompson (Bridgerton), Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin), Zach Wyatt (The Witcher), Elliot Cowan (The Crown), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) and Emilio Doorgasingh (The Kite Runner).

Thompson will be playing the aspiring actor Willem, Wyatt will star as the successful architect Malcolm, Douglas will play the struggling artist, JB, and Norton will give life to the character of the studious lawyer, Jude.

Ivo van Hove, who will be showrunning the full-length feature, told BBC, "The book is a kind of a mystery, because it became a huge bestseller, It’s a little bit strange because it talks about cruel things, about a traumatic experience that haunts somebody for the rest of his life."

Hove also shared that the run time of A Little Life will be shortened to three hours and forty minutes.



