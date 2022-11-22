Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expresses concerns for delay in appointing new COAS

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday expressed concerns over the delay in appointment of the country's new chief of army staff and warned against reluctance of sending the summary deeming it a “violation of the constitution”.

The former prime minister, while speaking to a private TV channel, urged the authorities concerned to dispatch the summary soon, so that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif could swiftly make a decision.

“Entire Pakistan is awaiting who will become the new army chief,” Abbasi said.

He added that the inclusion of an incompetent person's name for the coveted COAS post in the summary would be inappropriate and could lead to the matter being challenged in the court.

It should be noted that the formal process for appointing a new army chief starts with the General Headquarters sending a list of the senior-most generals to the prime minister via the defence ministry.

Khawaja Asif hints at appointment of next COAS in 24 hours

The much-anticipated appointment of the next army chief will be done in 24 hours, claimed Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Talking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif said that the defence ministry will receive a list of the senior officers from the GHQ by tomorrow, adding that the ministry is likely to move a summary in this regard to the prime minister on the same day.

Khawaja Asif has said that nominating candidates for the post of army chief is the prerogative of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Rejecting the rumors, the minister said that there is no civil-military tension over the matter. “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa respects Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

When asked a question about relations between Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the minister said, “It is out of my jurisdiction. Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa better know about it.”

— Thumbnail image by AFP