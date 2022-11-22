Ryan Reynolds shares he and kids ‘rally around’ pregnant Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has set adorable relationship goals as he shared how he likes to take care of his wife Blake Lively as she prepares to welcome their baby no. 4.

The Deadpool star spoke at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards and revealed that not just him but his kids are also taking good care of their mother.

Reynolds praised daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and said, “It’s not just me. It’s our kids, too.” Gushing over his adorable family, he revealed, “We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her.

“And, you know, we take care of the momma,” he concluded.

Previously, the Proposal actor opened up about gearing up to welcome the newest bundle of joy. “We’re very excited,” he shared. “You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it.”

Lively revealed that she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child back in September, when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City and debuted her blossoming baby bump.