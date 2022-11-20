Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘be-all or end-all’ for baby no. 4?

File Footage

Royal experts warn Kate Middleton and Prince William are already getting quite relaxed with the idea of getting together with baby no. 4.



Insight into Cambridge’s plans for the future has been brought to light by an unnamed source who made their admissions to Bella UK.

They claimed, “They're very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It's by no means the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they'll be thrilled.”

Even Prince William has reportedly “confided that being a dad again would be a real blessing if they're lucky enough to get there. But they know it's now or never.”

This comes despite the couple previously “their family was complete”

They reportedly feel that this might also help Prince George in the long run as “another child would help ease responsibilities for him when he finally becomes king.”