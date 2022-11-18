Worried Twitter will shut down? Here's how to download all your data

A person holding a phone, logging into Twitter account.— Unsplash

The mass resignations at Twitter after Elon Musk asked people to leave if they could not adapt to the "hardcore" Twitter, were followed by fears that the company will be destroyed and the microblogging platform will end.

The billionaire sent an email to the employees asking them to prepare for Twitter 2.0 where they would have to work very hard and commit to high-intensity work. He said that those who think they cannot commit should leave with three months of severance pay.

Hundreds of staff members at the company decided to flee and resigned. He already laid off some employees including some experienced engineers. The new boss fired 90% of the staff from India and ended the opportunity to work remotely. Some people who took a stand and pointed out assessment mistakes or mentioned something on the Slack group were also reportedly fired.

With mass walkouts from the company, the "temporary" closure of Twitter offices, many fired people, and the Tesla CEO warning of bankruptcy within two weeks of his takeover, social media users are concerned that the firm will not be here for long. Hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter are trending which Musk thinks is ironic as more and more people are making the platform even more active by flooding it with memes.



While it is not confirmed whether the company will shut down, some users might be concerned how to save all their data like tweets, DMs, media (pictures videos, and GIFs), and Lists from their profiles.

The firm noted in a blogpost that users can download this data and other things like " a list of accounts that you are following, your address book, Lists that you’ve created, are a member of or follow, interest and demographic information that we have inferred about you, information about ads that you’ve seen or engaged with on Twitter, and more."

Following is the step-by-step easy guide to downloading Twitter data on Android, iOS, and Desktop.

1. Find the main navigation menu on the left and click on "more".

2. Tap on Settings and Privacy.

3. Select "Your account".

4. Look for the option to "download an archive of your data".

5. Confirm the password and request the archives.

The platform will take a maximum of 24 hours to share all your data on your e-mail address.