Sam Asghari teases Britney Spears to join him on ‘cozy’ Instagram Live session

Britney Spears shut down her husband, Sam Asghari’s request to join him on his Instagram Live video while in bed together.

The Hold Me Closer crooner shut down the request to appear on camera with her husband as he started an IG Live session without her knowledge.

The Hot Seat star, 28, was joined by more than 4,000 fans and asked his wife if she wanted to join in. The Gimme More singer was lying in bed, out of frame, next to Sam, when he suddenly asked if she wanted to appear on camera.

“Can I show you?” Sam asked his wife. “Show me what?” Spears, who appeared confused by the request. “On the Live,” Asghari said.

Sam explained to Spears, “Can I turn the camera on you?” to which, the singer asserted, “I don’t need to see anything, I know!”

“I’m always live!” Spears added, before saying, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.”

Following Spears’ answer, Sam also wrapped up the livestream and wished his fans ‘good night.’

The brief stream divided Spears’ fans as screen-recorded clips took the internet by storm. “Erm yeah I don’t really like that he’s done this. What was he thinking?” one fan commented.

“I think he shouldn’t have surprised her. He should have asked her before he went live,” another fan added.