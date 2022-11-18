Kim Kardashian receives flak over epic 'photoshop fail' in new racy pictures

Kim Kardashian has been hit with severe criticism after sharing her latest racy snaps in SKIMS bikinis. The reality TV star was trolled after fans noticed a 'photoshop fail' in her latest pictures.

The Kardashians star, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday and dropped a series of her gorgeous snaps donning underwear sets from her popular clothing brand.

Kim sported the nude and black versions of the outfit and kept her incredible figure on display. She captioned her post, "S K I M S holiday shop available now," as she tried to sell her new collection.

However, the eagle-eyed fans were left confused as they noticed something rather odd about the photos which featured to have an extra thigh.

Many seemed to think that the model had tried to alter the picture to try and give herself a thigh gap, but ended up botching the job.

"Why she got two thighs on the left," one person wondered. Another questioned, "Whats up with that left inner thigh. I see 2."

A third said, "Imagine literally editing a thigh gap into your photos in 2022."

While others supported Kim and pointed out it was just her reflection in the mirror. "It’s a mirror," one person wrote adding a string of crying laughing emoticons.