King Charles won’t let Camilla ‘stand in the way’ of his crown

King Charles has reportedly been feeling the pressure of Queen Camilla and won’t let anyone ‘get in his way’.



An anonymous informant from the National Inquirer brought these insights to light.

The inside source broke it all down by weighing in on King Charles’ fears surrounding his wife, Camilla.



They started off by showcasing how Camilla’s “excessive drinking” has “put Charles on red alert” and admitted, “During one of their marriage crises, Camilla threatened a tell-all book exposing his deepest secrets, including his kinky sex habits.”

King Charles is reportedly ‘aware’ he can’t let Camilla go rogue again, because “Make no mistake, Charles has waited decades to become king, and he wants to cement his place in history. He won't let anything or anyone – even Camilla – stand in his way.”