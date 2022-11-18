Kate Middleton hands Prince George, Charlotte two chickens in ‘sensible move'

Kate Middleton’s kids reportedly had an interesting day, walking to school with chickens in toe
For those unversed, the Cambridge children are currently attending The Lambrook School, which is a private school located on 52 acres in Berkshire.
It hosts a golf course, a swimming pool, and a bee farm and offers a wide array of subjects including; English, Math's, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, Physical Education, Swimming, and Games.
According to InTouch “Kate wanted to get off to a good start with the parents and teachers.”
“It’s not the most extravagant gift, but they can use it for their little learning farm, and she didn’t want to come across as flashy.”
Even a second source chimed in about the move and lauded the Duchess for “how down-to-earth and normal she is.”
“She and Prince William wanted their children’s lives to be as normal as possible, and that’s what they’ve achieved. When she’s not doing public appearances, Kate’s life is actually quite mundane. She may be a princess, but she’s really just an ordinary mum.”
Charles became king in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth
BTS' Jin sets new sales record as a solo artist with his collab album 'The Astronaut'
Prince William and Kate Middleton, now husband and wife, and parents of three children, met when they were students at...
BLACKPINK becomes the first female group in K-pop history to earn over 3 million USD in a US concert
BTS RM is all set make his solo debut next month
BLINKs noticed a very good thing about BLACKPINK's Lisa and they can't stop gushing about it