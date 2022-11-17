‘Gaslit’ Princess Diana’s War of the Wales has ‘nastier’ side

King Charles and Princess Diana’s War of Wales reportedly has a ‘nastier side’ according to experts.
These claims have been made by Patrick Jephson, on The Scandal Mongers podcast hosted by royal authors Phil Craig and Andrew Lownie.
He began by showcasing his irritation with how ‘widely accepted’ it is to call Diana ‘mentally unstable’ and weighed in on the ‘nastiest’ aspect of the War of the Wales.
He even went as far as to allege, “Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations.”
The ‘nastiest’ part of it all however, according to Phil Craig were the ‘briefings’ where King Charles’ staff would help him hide his infidelity and effectively ‘gaslight’ Diana.
