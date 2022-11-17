BTS Jin feels like an asteroid ‘drifting away’: ‘Afraid I'll be left alone’

BTS Jin has just shed some light on his feelings of heartbreak and isolation while penning the song Astronaut.

This comes shortly after the singer made a prior admission to Weverse Magazine about his writing process and claimed, “I write lyrics based on real experiences because I have a simple and direct personality.”

Astronaut in particular speaks of his isolation and contains lyrics that read, “I don’t want fans to know, but sometimes I want to talk about what’s inside.”

This theme is prevalent in his other music as well, including his first-ever self-composed song titled The Night which talks of leaving a lifelong pet companion behind, in the verse, “I'm afraid I won't be able to see you after this night / I'm afraid I'll be left alone after this night.”

In Astronaut, Jin also managed to tug at heartstrings with an admission about floating aimlessly and featured other lyrics that read, “Like that asteroid that flows without a destination, I was just drifting away,” but “my path to you” has been “the only light I found in the darkness.” And made “us my universe.”

For those unversed, Astronaut is a joint venture with the hit band Coldplay and has amassed over 42 million views within two weeks of its release.

