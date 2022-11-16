Elizabeth never wanted ‘burden’ of being The Queen?

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had no interest in becoming the Queen of England and actually prayed ‘desperately’ for her place to be taken by another.
For those unversed, Quen Elizabeth was never in line for the throne when she was born, it was only after her uncle abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite, that her father took the throne.
Queen Elizabeth’s actual life goals have been brought to light by royal biographer, Andrew Morton in an interview with Marie Claire.
He was quoted saying, “Every night when she went to bed, she prayed that her parents would produce a brother, so that he would take on the role of King.”
Her ‘true ambition’ Mr Morton explained “was to live in the countryside with dogs, horses, and children,” before concluding.
