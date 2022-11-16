Ireland beat Pakistan to grab T20I series win

Javeria Khan held one end with a fine half-century, Pakistan vs Ireland, 3rd women's T20I, Lahore, November 16, 2022. — Courtesy PCB

LAHORE: The Ireland women cricket team beat Pakistan, clinching a T20I series win against the hosts during the third match between the sides in Lahore on Wednesday.

Ireland won with a ratio of 2:1 against Pakistan, making it the first T20I series win for any Irish team in Asia and also the maiden away T20I series victory for the visitors.

After deciding to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium, Ireland posted 167-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ireland’s top-order contributed heavily to the team’s score as opener Gaby Lewis led the way with 71 runs in 46 balls. Her impressive knock included 11 fours and a six.

Lewis’ fellow opener Amy Hunter scored 40 runs in 35 balls, meanwhile, Orla Prendergast notched up 37 runs in 23 balls.

For Pakistan, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima bagged one wicket each.

While chasing the daunting target, Pakistan were all out for 133 in 18.5 overs.

Opener Javeria Khan scored 50 runs in 37 balls, with the help of seven fours, but she didn’t get able support from the other end as Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Ireland’s Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany claimed three wickets each to restrict Pakistan during the run-chase.

Gabby Lewis clinched the award for player of the match and series. She was the top scorer in the three T20Is with 144 runs at a strike-rate of 130.90.

Ireland had defeated Pakistan by six wickets during the first women’s T20I of the series in Lahore on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistan bounced back to win the second T20I by six wickets on Monday.

It must be noted that, before the T20I series, Pakistan clean swept the ODI series 3-0.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Umm-e-Hani

Reserve player: Sidra Nawaz

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh and Sophie MacMahon