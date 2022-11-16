Charles asked THIS crucial question to Andrew during their meeting

King Charles reportedly threw a crucial question at Prince Andrew during their meeting before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
It was recently reported that the monarch had left his younger brother in tears after he dashed his hopes of a royal return.
Experts and royal commentators wondered about the conversation that took place between the two brothers at Birkhall.
Now in his piece for Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle claimed that a sour dished on the meeting after a senior staff of Queen spilt the beans to them.
The insider said that Andrew convinced the ailing monarch to restore him as a 'working royal', adding that Andrew was aware he has no hope left if his mother doesn’t rehabilitate him.
Ephraim wrote: “A crucial question posed by Charles was, in the event of Andrew's restoration, which charity would want him?”
Princess Diana’s former aide recently blasted the palace staff
Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton shares insight into her daughter's struggle to conceive her first child
King Charles could speak of his love life after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Elon Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter
King Charles’ former courtiers made the princess’ life hell, said a former aide
Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales