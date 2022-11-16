Rawalpindi CCPO apologises before LHC in plea against PTI long march

Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi Bench. — LHC website

The Rawalpindi Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on Wednesday apologised before the Lahore High Court (LHC) after it objected to a medical report presented at the last hearing by the CCPO in the case against PTI's sit-ins.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was hearing the plea seeking immediate orders to stop PTI's ongoing long march. Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Captain Shoaib, Chief Police Officer Shehzad Bukhari and other officials appeared in court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the court raised an objection over the medical report submitted as a reason for the absence of the Rawalpindi CCPO at the last hearing.

"The medical report does not present a reason for his absence in any way," the court remarked, adding that action will be taken against the official if he still stands by the submitted report.

Following the resumption of the court proceedings after a short break, the Rawalpindi CCPO apologised before the court twice.

Meanwhile, Justice Mirza summoned the Rawalpindi commissioner at the next hearing and sought a report on PTI's protests and sit-ins from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general (DG), Motorway IG and additional home secretary.



Moreover, the court directed the IB DG to state in his report the situation after the protests, and ordered the Rawalpindi CPO and deputy commissioner to ensure that citizens face no inconvenience due to the protests.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till November 23.