North West’s beauty routine hints at her love for K-Pop band BTS

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is making waves on TikTok, with one of her recent videos on the app going viral among fans of the K-pop band BTS!

The nine-year-old reality TV child star boasts about 9.6 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her beauty mogul of a mom Kim, but it is North’s own beauty videos taking the app by storm, especially after BTS fans spotted her using one of the bandmember’s skincare mask.





A recent video from North shows the little starlet organising her makeup drawer, and while there are many beauty products to fawn over in her collection, from a MACxLisa palette to numerous beauty sponges and brushes, it was a Mang bt21 sheet mask that caught fans’ attention.

The mask in question is The Crème Shop BT21 Mangs Magical Printed Essence Sheet Mask; BTS fans will know that Mang, a dancing pony with a heart-shaped nose, is BTS member J-Hope’s character!