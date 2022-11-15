Britney Spears is 'shaking' after using 'own two hands' to purchase things

Britney Spears is getting emotional after using her credit card after more than a decade.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 40-year-old popstar admits that she was 'shaking' as she made her own purchase after a long time.

"The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years... security held my credit card for 15 years.

"When it was time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," the 40-year-old wrote.

Britney says she had forgotten "what it was like to buy something".

She added: "The significance in using your own two hands and do the interchange of whatever the purchase may be SPEAKS VOLUMES as opposed to another person ripping me of that right for nearly 15 years."

"A year ago was my first time buying something with my own two hands... my legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes after I bought something," she admitted.

Spears was under her father's conservatorship for 15 years. The singer became independent again in late 2020.