Margot Robbie confirms ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff is not happening

Margot Robbie will not be getting on the 'Pirate' ship anymore.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for its December 2022/January 2023 issue, Robbie announced that her female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie is dead at Disney, via Variety.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie told Vanity Fair about her intended “Pirates” movie with Disney. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

According to Variety, it was reported in summer 2020 that Disney was in early development on Robbie’s Pirates movie as well as a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Pirates movies starring Johnny Depp, was attached to both new projects at the time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, screenwriter Christina Hodson, who worked on Birds of Prey, was set to write the new Pirates movie. The idea wasn't to do a formal spin-off but rather a separate origin story with new characters. This would've been completely different than the long-in-development reboot of the franchise that was first reported back in 2019.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in May, Bruckheimer said that both films, the original and the spinoff, remained in development. The producer also confirmed that the future of the Pirates franchise does not currently have Johnny Depp involved despite rumours touting his return.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” Bruckheimer said when asked about the future of the Pirates franchise. “[Will Depp be back?] Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”