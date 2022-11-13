Dua Lipa addresses speculations about performing at World Cup opening ceremony

Dua Lipa is s finally opening up about the rumours regarding performing at the World Cup opening ceremony next week in Qatar.
The New Rules singer took to her Instagram Stories to rubbish the rumours and hit out at Qatar over its human rights record.
She wrote: 'There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.
'I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.
'I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.'
It comes just one week before the Qatar World Cup, with the Arab state facing growing criticism over its treatment of women, migrant workers and LGBT people.
