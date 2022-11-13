T20 World Cup: President, PM laud team Pakistan’s all-round performance

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (L) and President Dr Arif Alvi (R). — APP/file

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the performance of Pakistan’s cricket team in general and bowlers in particular during the T20 World Cup final clash against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Pakistan's bowlers Sunday did not disappoint, as they kept English cricketers on edge with their bowling attack in the final match.

Despite scoring 137 for eight wickets and handing out a low chase to England, the team's bowling line-up performed at par with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim.

While the Green Shirts aren't returning home with the T20 World Cup trophy, they're getting immense appreciation for their perseverance in the tournament and for making it to the finals, especially with a lot of the credit to its bowling attack.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Arif Alvi felicitated England for their thrilling five-wicket victory over the Green Shirts in the final.

“Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score,” he wrote.

‘Great bowling performance’

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif deemed the bowler's performance "great". He wrote, “Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England played better today.”

“We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament,” he added.

PTI's Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was all praises for bowlers and fielders today.





