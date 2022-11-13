Pak vs Eng: Fans upset as Babar Azam goes back to pavillion with 32 runs

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam.— AFP

Pakistan fans expressed disappointment after skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for 32 runs against England in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

In the 12th over, Adil Rashid delivered a googly to Azam and dismissed the batter with a catch-out.

The 28-year-old's World Cup campaign ended with 124 runs and a strike rate of 93.23 in seven innings. He slipped down the ICC's T20I batting rankings and is now the fourth-best.

The skipper's dismissal was followed by the dismissal of Muhammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris.

Since the World Cup is very close to the nation's heart, especially due to uncanny similarities between the 1992 World Cup when the country received its first-ever World Cup win, fans were upset and not afraid to share on social media.

"Babar Azam gone," a fan said with a crying emoji.

People made emojis of heartbreak in their social media posts. "Ups and Down Come But It's Final Such a Big Game It should Not have happened," another saddened fan said.



