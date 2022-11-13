Princess Diana made to look ‘foolish’ in ‘The Crown’, claims her butler

The late Princess Diana’s portrayal in Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown is far from reality, as per her butler Paul Burrell, who served her during the time the show’s latest season covers.
Talking to The Sun about season five of The Crown, which premiered on the streaming platform on November 9, 2022, Burrell slammed the show for making the late Princess of Wales look ‘foolish and vacuous’.
As per Burrell: “The Crown is an American TV show. They have made Diana look foolish, and vacuous. This is not the Diana I knew.”
Burrell also called Netflix out for its depiction of two women, Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth, who aren’t here to defend themselves against their portrayal in the show.
“You can’t mess with the Queen and Diana, two women who have passed. It is upsetting and cruel,” he said.
