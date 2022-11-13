 
close
Sunday November 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pak vs Eng: Fans dismayed as Naseem Shah gives runs with no gain

Pakistan try to defend meagre target against England in T20 World Cup final

By Sports Desk
November 13, 2022
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. — ICC
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. — ICC 

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah disappointed fans as he bowled two expensive overs without a gain in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

The young paceman remained unable to take any wicket but gave 14 and 11 runs in the second and fifth over, respectively.

Pakistan are trying to defend the meager 138-run target of against the English men.

Have a look at the reactions by dismayed fans: 