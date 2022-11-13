Pak vs Eng: Fans dismayed as Naseem Shah gives runs with no gain

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah disappointed fans as he bowled two expensive overs without a gain in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.
The young paceman remained unable to take any wicket but gave 14 and 11 runs in the second and fifth over, respectively.
Pakistan are trying to defend the meager 138-run target of against the English men.
Have a look at the reactions by dismayed fans:
