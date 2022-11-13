Watch Harry Styles do a gender reveal for a fan during concert in LA

Harry Styles is popular for making big announcements for fans during his concerts. This time around, he did a gender reveal for a young mom-to be.



In a TikTok making rounds on the internet, the As It Was singer made a special announcement for a fab named Sidney. The Grammy Winner was onstage Friday, November 11, 2022, during his 15-night Los Angeles residency at Kia Forum, as part of his Love on Tour.

"She's about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I'm sure it's gonna be fine. The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world. And it's gonna be..." Styles teased the audience in a in the video clip as he made sure Sidney, who is four months pregnant, wanted to find out the news in that fashion, via People Magazine.

He continued, "Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget. Here we go. May I please get some tense gender reveal music?"



Styles continued to tease his fans and work up a drumroll as the band provided a soundtrack. "I know something you don't know," he sang. "This is called edging," he joked as he continued to dance to the music before finally announcing: "It's a... GIRL!"

Previously, the crooner, 28, helped a concertgoer in the U.K. to come out in June after seeing their sign in the audience that read, "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

Styles previously postponed several shows on his L.A. residency, revealing he had the flu. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he said last week.

"Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring," Styles added. "I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would."