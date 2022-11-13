Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse from the sets of 'Uunchai'

'Uunchai' features: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in lead roles

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of the memorable moments she spent with the veterans of Bollywood; Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on the sets of Uunchai.

Chopra posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle sharing the wonderful moments the veterans and her had in Nepal while shooting for the film.

The caption on the post read: “The moments that made Uunchai.. This shoot was once-in-a-lifetime BLESSING.”

The first picture in the album is worth a million dollar one as the Ishaqzaade actress gets a warm hug from Big B.

While in the other pictures, Parineeti can be seen walking with the veterans holding trekking sticks. In another picture, they could be seen sitting together in a backdrop surrounded with mountains in Nepal.

Uunchai is a Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film that just got released on November 11th and is receiving immense love from the audience and the critics.



The plot of the film revolves around four friends. Danny Denzongpa’s character in the film wishes to climb up the Everest with his three other friends. But before the wish fulfills, his character dies. The other three friends than decide to fulfill Danny’s dream.