Netflix ‘Enola Holmes 2’: Watch Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill adorable off-screen chemistry

Netflix released a new behind-the-scenes form the recently released Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown, front and centre.

The featurette is shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown and is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made. Moreover, it also glimpses into the adorable chemistry and off-screen antic that the stars do during their downtime.

Louis Partridge, who appears as Viscount Tewkesbury, is shown larking around with Brown backstage on a street which has been converted into 1880s London and commenting question what exactly they are standing in. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes himself, Henry Cavill, is featured in a matchstick factory where he can't help himself but attempt to make Brown laugh on camera, via The Collider.

The video clip also shares an insight into the adorable chemistry that Millie shares with her on-screen brother, Henry Cavill. There is a scene in the movie where Enola takes her inebriated brother home after an evening of drinking. It turns out, the two stars could not keep a straight face while filming the scene and kept cracking jokes.

In another moment in the clip shows the two stars filming a fight scene and how they couldn’t help but act silly while tackling another.

Partridge, who plays Enola’s love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury, is also shown filming a quite romantic scene with Millie, but the behind the scenes actually depict the silly antics that went into filming it.

Enola Holmes 2 follows the story the titular sleuth as she attempts to start her own detective agency, without as much success as her brother. However, the sleuth gets her first case in which she has to find a missing matchgirl Sarah Chapman in London, while her brother, Sherlock, works on a case of his own. Unbeknownst to the siblings, the cases are linked.

