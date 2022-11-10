Piers Morgan offends Jennifer Aniston fans with remarks on her magazine cover

Piers Morgan is receiving backlash for taking a dig at Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday.
The TV presenter took to Twitter and shared Aniston's photo which featured on the cover of Allure.
"Oh Jennifer...Sooo tacky," he captioned the actress' photo.
The anchor was criticized by hundreds of people online for his remarks.
Meanwhile, around four million people liked Jennifer Aniston's post on Instagram when she shared her photos from her photoshoot for the magazine.
