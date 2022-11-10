Kate Middleton makes surprise visit at maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton unexpectedly visited to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, West London on Wednesday, fueling pregnancy rumours.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales struck a conversation with a cheeky boy Akeem, asking if he had a poppy. The three-year-old then replied that he ‘hadn’t found one’ just yet.



Kate quickly asked: "Would you like mine? You can have my poppy. Shall I see if I can get it out?"

Akeem eagerly took the poppy as the Princess explained the special meaning behind it. She added: ‘It’s remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go, that’s for you. Look after it!’

Kate then asked for Akeem’s mother in the crowd and gave her Akeem’s poppy’s pin for safe keeping. Staff from the children’s centre watched on fondly as the exchange was shared between the royal and the toddler.

Prince William's wife looked gorgeous in full-length outfits again, wearing a sumptuous green overcoat layered over a turtleneck knitted jumper featuring long sleeves. The Princess wore her hair down loose with a side parting and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

Kate Middleton's latest outing comes amid speculations that she is pregnant with baby number four.