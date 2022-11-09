Kartik Aaryan's dedication is 'next level', says personal trainer

Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kg for his upcoming movie, Freddy, and his personal trainer Samir Jaura lauded the actor for his commitment to his transformation for the role, according to Hindustan Times.



Samir revealed that Kartik worked very hard for his upcoming role as gaining weight was always a challenge for him because of his lean body. However, Kartik achieved his goal with his dedication.

Samir said, "Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it was going to be a task. But, his dedication is next level!"

He further added, "He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well supervised process, because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped."

Kartik will be playing the role of an innocent but manic dentist, Dr Freddy Ginwala, in his upcoming film Freddy.