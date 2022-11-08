Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' remains steady on Day 4

Phone Bhoot, the recently released horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, had a respectable fourth day at the box office, according to the Hindustan Times, earning INR 1.5 crore.
As per reports, the film collected INR 1.5 crore on its fourth day in theatres. The film clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 35 lakh on the fourth day.
This takes the film's total collection to INR 9.3 crore in four days. Phone Bhoot's business is expected to pick up in the coming days considering the film's numbers in recent days and the positive reviews coming out of the film.
Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
