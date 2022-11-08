Federal govt seeks maintenance of law and order situation from Punjab, KP

Police stand guard during a protest by supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan against the assassination attempt on him in Karachi on November 5, 2022. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Amid the protests following the assassination attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the federal government Tuesday wrote a letter to the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking the maintenance of law and order situation



In its letter, the government has warned Punjab and KP of "serious consequences" if law and order is not ensured. It also provided a charge sheet to both provincial governments.

Khan was shot in the legs last week in Wazirabad during the long march and since then, PTI has been holding back-to-back protests across the country, disturbing the daily routine of people and causing damage to property.

Centre has asked the provincial administrations to ensure the protection of the life and liberty of all citizens in the province, as it is their "primary responsibility".

The letter's contents state that citizens are facing problems during the commute and delivery of goods as a result of link roads, highways, and motorways being blocked by small groups of protestors.

It further read that students are also unable to go to school due to the closure of roads. Therefore, protestors should be removed immediately to restore the routine movement of citizens, it said.

"It is also adversely affecting the economy of the country. It seems that instead of undertaking efforts to control the situation, the police have assumed the role of silent spectators.

The letter mentioned that the disruption caused by these protestors to the movement of people is in contravention of the Constitution's Article 15, which is being viewed with "great concern" by the Centre.

"It appears that the provincial government is failing in its constitutional/legal obligation to maintain law and order which can have serious consequences. Hence, it is requested to immediately remove the protestors to restore smooth movement on motorways, highways, and link roads," the letter read.

It should be noted that the interior ministry had also written a similar letter to the Government of Punjab on November 5.