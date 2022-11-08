Millie Bobby Brown explains why 'Stranger Things' comeback is difficult

Millie Bobby Brown is terrified of going back to Stranger Things.
Speaking on an interview, the 18-year-old admitted she had an odd nightmare, which she feels will get in the way of filming the new season for the show.
During a Q&A panel at the New York premiere of Enola Holmes 2, Millie said : “While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of ‘Stranger Things,’ and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera. And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera,” the young actress said during a
“So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”
Talking about her bond with Henry Cavill, who plays Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming film, Millie added: “With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions,” Brown said in a recent interview.
“I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood.’”
