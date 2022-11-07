Cher reacts to fans warning about beau Alexander Edwards past

Cher set aside fans' concerns about dating music producer Alexander Edwards, despite his history of cheating, by saying, 'I'm in love, not blinded by it.'

Earlier, the singer broke the news of her relationship with music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter, as per Daily Mail.



The Grammy winner, 76, opened up that she is treated 'like a queen' by her 36-year-old flame as she gushed about Edwards in several messages.

The Believe singer introduced Alexander to her family and brushed off the 40-year age gap between the duo, saying, 'Love doesn't know math.'

A fan of Cher asked her to confirm rumours of her relationship. The singer with several emojis said she met the music producer amid Paris Fashion Week the previous month.

Alexander is best known for his relationship with Ye's ex Amber Rose, with whom he has a three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Earlier, Amber leveled accusations against the producer of having multiple affairs with close to 12 people, which Alexander later admitted cheated on her.







