Usman Buzdar gets pre-arrest bail in assets beyond means case

Former Punjab chief Minister Usman Buzdar. — Twitter/@saadmadridista5/file

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in an "assets beyond means" case.

Buzdar moved the accountability court seeking a protective bail after reports surfaced that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team was ready to arrest him in the assets' case.

An accountability court barred NAB from arresting Buzdar; however, the court has ordered the PTI leader to become a part of the investigation.

Earlier, Buzdar filed the bail plea through his counsel, citing himself as a "victim of a political witch hunt."

Buzdar's counsel feared his client could be arrested as NAB's case was politically motivated.

The court granted Buzdar pre-arrest bail against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered NAB to avoid taking coercive measures against Buzdar and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in relation to inquiries against them.