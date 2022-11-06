Prince Harry upset as UK gets rid of his remembrance wreath in damning blow

file footage

In what is a new blow for Prince Harry in the UK, his Remembrance Day wreath was chucked from display at a poppy factory in an effort to ‘airbrush’ him for royal history.



According to reports, the Duke of Sussex’s special wreath, put on display earlier as an ode to UK war heroes, has been removed despite Harry’s own service to the British military.

Prince Harry’s wreath is not the only one to be removed from display; his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew’s remembrance wreath has also been pulled down, seemingly in reaction to his sex abuse scandal involving convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Talking about the damning move by the factory in question, an insider told Mirror UK: “Harry used to have his wreath on display in the centre’s old exhibiting area, but it isn’t anymore. We’ve got rid of it – and all the duplicates we kept too.”

The removal is being touted as a reaction to Prince Harry’s upcoming controversial memoir titled Spare, which is set to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.

Prince Harry laid his wreath at the last Remembrance Day he took part in with the royal family back in 2019, months before announcing his exit from the royal family and moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

It is pertinent to mention that remembrance wreaths from the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince William are still available on display at the factory.