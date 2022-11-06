Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan equals Shahid Afridi's record of taking most T20 wickets

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

ADELAIDE: Leg-spinner Shadab Khan equalled former captain Shahid Afridi's record by taking the most T20 wickets during Pakistan's match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The all-rounder became the joint-highest wicket-taker in cricket's shortest format along with Afridi with record 97 wickets for his side. Shadab made the record after he claimed two wickets in today's must-win match that also cemented Pakistan's place in the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022.

However, Shadab achieved the feat of 97 wickets in just 82 matches while Afridi took 98 appearances to achieve it. Currently, former cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal stand third and fourth among the highest wicket-takers in Pakistan with 85 wickets each. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is in fifth place with 70 scalps.

Pakistan qualified for the semis after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in the do-or-die match. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball and claimed figures of 4-22 in four overs.

The Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the event in the opening Super 12 match of the day at the Adelaide Oval to confirm a final-four place for India. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh, level on four points, needed the Dutch victory to infuse power in their bid for a semis spot.