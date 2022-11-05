Rebel Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma!

Rebel Wilson is ready to say 'I do.'

After seven months of dating, the actress and girlfriend Ramona Agruma have exchanged engagement rings.

The duo was recently spotted together for a Halloween party.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” an insider told Page Six.

Both the girls flaunted their diamond blings that night.

Earlier, Rebel told PEOPLE that she is looking for the 'right person.'

“I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun’.”

She added, “[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally,” admitting that while she “did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time,” she was “currently single and looking for the right person.”

