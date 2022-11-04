Netflix upcoming movie 'The Noel Diary' trailer, release date, cast 

Netflix has dropped an anticipating trailer for the upcoming movie The Noel Diary , which is going to hit the screens on November 24, 2022.
The Noel Diary is an American romantic comedy film, based on a novel by Richard Paul Evans. The movie is directed by Charles Shyer.
It follows the story of a popular author Jake Turner played by Justin Hartley who meets and interesting young woman Rachel played by Barrett Doss, when he comes back to home on Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate.
While doing so, he finds out a diary that may be a gateway to his own past and Rachel's.
The movie is produced by Margret H. Huddleston, Stephanie Slack and Ridoyanul Hoq.
