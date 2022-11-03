King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Harry’s massive challenges predicted

King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan and Harry’s massive challenges predicted

King Charles, his sons Prince William, Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle could face massive challenges around US midterm election, astrologer Joy Yascone-Elms has predicted.



The astrologer told Cheat Sheet that the full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8th will have a stressful impact on the British royal family.

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle would be affected the most.

She said, “Many of the royals including King Charles, Princess of Wales, Queen Consort and Duchess of Sussex, have been going through one of the toughest, most isolating and painful planetary challenges since March 21st 2020.”

Yascone-Elms continued, “This painful transit will last until March 7th 2023.”

The lunar eclipse falls on the same day as the US midterm elections.