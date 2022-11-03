'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer's out now, everything we know so far 

The sequel to 2009's movie Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water is ready to release in cinemas worldwide on December 16, 2022.
An anticipating trailer of the upcoming sequel has been shared, the movie is renewed for a sequel 10 years after the first film.
Avatar: The Way of Water follows the Sully family who will do anything in their capacity to protect each other.
The viewers will see the return of Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington, Neytiri played by Zoe Saldana, and their Na'vi family living among the oceans and rainforests of Pandora.
The upcoming film will have the runtime exceeding three hours.
Furthermore, Cameron will be directing more films in the Avatar universe, with The Seed Bearer arriving in 2024 and a fourth and fifth film reaching screens in 2026 and 2028 respectively.
