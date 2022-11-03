 
close
Thursday November 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer's out now, everything we know so far

The trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is released, unleashing a new side of Pandora

By Web Desk
November 03, 2022
Avatar: The Way of Water trailers out now, everything we know so far
'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer's out now, everything we know so far 

The sequel to 2009's movie Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water is ready to release in cinemas worldwide on December 16, 2022.

An anticipating trailer of the upcoming sequel has been shared, the movie is renewed for a sequel 10 years after the first film.

Avatar: The Way of Water follows the Sully family who will do anything in their capacity to protect each other.

The viewers will see the return of Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington, Neytiri played by Zoe Saldana, and their Na'vi family living among the oceans and rainforests of Pandora.

Cast List

  • Sigourney Weaver
  • Stephen Lang
  • Cliff Curtis
  • Joel David Moore
  • CCH Pounder
  • Edie Falco
  • Jemaine Clement
  • Kate Winslet

The upcoming film will have the runtime exceeding three hours.

Furthermore, Cameron will be directing more films in the Avatar universe, with The Seed Bearer arriving in 2024 and a fourth and fifth film reaching screens in 2026 and 2028 respectively. 

Watch the Trailer