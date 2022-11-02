Chadwick Boseman’s widow tugs at heartstrings for the first time since the passing

Chadwick Boseman’s widow has just sat down for a candid chat and tugged at heartstrings with her admissions about the Black Panther actor.

Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward shared her feelings in an interview with Whoopi Goldberg for a Good Morning America segment.

There, she began by admitting, “It has been the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life. It was COVID, when things were really starting to spiral. And that meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside.”

“It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside, that we get to be here with family -- together? And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time?' We kept that circle real -- our circle was basically a dot.”

During the course of the chat she also addressed some of the more difficult moments in life and admitted she considered Boseman the “great love of her life.”

“I can't believe that I was so lucky,” Simone told Goldberg through tears. “I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too.”

For those unversed, the pair met after Boseman’s stint as James Brown in the 2014 movie Get On Up.

Before concluding she even recounted Boseman’s rise to fame and added, “I met this person who is this wonderful man and he then ended up being a global superstar, And really after Black Panther came out, it did kind of happen overnight.”