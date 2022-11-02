South Africa expecting Pakistan to bring their A-game in T20 clash tomorrow

South African cricketer David Miller. — Courtesy our correspondent

SYDNEY: South African cricketer David Miller feels that his side should exploit Pakistan’s top order’s struggle in T20 when the two teams meet in the ICC T20 World Cup match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Miller said that Pakistan has very good match winners and they expect the Pakistan side to be fully charged as it is a must-win game for them.

“Against Pakistan, you've got to make sure that you're on your A-game as an opponent, so just making sure that we're sticking to our processes and what has worked in the past to implementing it tomorrow,” he said.

“Pakistan are a great team, and they've got some serious match winners, but, we've just got to take it as it comes, and definitely the boys are up for it, and then I suppose Pakistan -- it's a must-win game for them, so they're going to be come in charging, and we're definitely prepared for it,” said the middle order batter.

When asked if Pakistan’s struggle at the top order gives his team an edge over the former champions, the 33-year-old said that this [Pakistan’s top order problems] is an area to exploit.

“This game is all about confidence, and yeah, they haven't probably performed the way they've wanted to, but they're world-class players, and we're expecting them to come out and bring their A-game and be up for the challenge,” the South African cricketer said.

“It's by all means not just going in there and expecting to get them out first ball or early up. We've got to work really hard for every wicket, and hopefully we can get them early and put the Pakistan middle order under pressure a little bit earlier than later,” he concluded.