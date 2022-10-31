Ayaz Sadiq appointed federal law minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed PMN-L leader Ayaz Sadiq as the country’s new law minister, nearly a week after Azam Nazeer Tarar tendered his resignation from the post.
A notification has been issued for the appointment of Sadiq to the post. He has been handed the portfolio of law and justice in addition to his duties as minister for economic affairs.
Tarar had tendered his resignation from his position a week back, citing personal reasons.
In his resignation, Tarar stated that personal reasons are behind his decision to quit the office.
"I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef," he had said in his resignation letter. "However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."
Before tendering his resignation, Tarar had said in a tweet, "I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference."
He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures. Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he had added.
