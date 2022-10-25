Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tenders resignation

Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference at the PID. PID

Azam Nazeer Tarar, the federal law and justice minister, has tendered his resignation from his position for personal reasons.



In his resignation, Tarar stated that personal reasons are behind his decision to quit the office.

Tarar sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi late Monday night. "I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef," he said in his resignation letter.



"However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."

Before tendering his resignation, Nazeer Tarar had said in a tweet, "I am unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir conference."

He said that the individuals engaged in emotional sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of state institutions and government measures. Everyone here wants Pakistan to be robust and vigorous, he added.

After he expressed his heartfelt sorrow, it came to light that the federal minister had tendered his resignation.