Virat Kohli furious over video leak of hotel room in Perth

An AFP file photo of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021.-AFP

Former captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli is furious after a video of his hotel room in Perth was leaked and went viral on social media.



Kohli shared the leaked video on Instagram himself as well, slamming fans who invade his privacy.

The video showcases Kohli's personal belongings, kits, perfumes and shoes, among other items.

Expressing his displeasure Kohli said he understands that fans are very happy and emotional when they meet their favourite players and that he appreciates that, but that the video [of his hotel room] is "appalling".

"It’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??" he asked.

The former captain said that he is not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.

"Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he wrote.