Prince Harry ‘begged’ his ex-lovers to feature in bombshell memoir ‘Spare’

file footage

Prince Harry allegedly ‘begged’ his ex-girlfriends and friends in the UK to feature in his upcoming explosive memoir titled Spare, insiders have claimed as per The Sun.

According to sources close to the Duke of Sussex’s publishers, the royal reached out to his former lovers and friends asking them to speak to his ghost-writer JR Moehringer for the book, leaving them ‘stunned’.

Prince Harry, whose exes include Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, not only left his former friends stunned but also confused because for years they had been asked to not speak to the media about him, as per reports.

An insider was quoted as saying, “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No.”

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help,” the source added.

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, first announced in 2021, was this week given a final release date of January 10, 2023, with Penguin Random House also revealing its controversial title, Spare.